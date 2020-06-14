June 14, 2020

Man dies after falling from ladder in Dherynia

By Staff Reporter00
Famagusta general hospital

A 64-year-old foreign man was killed after falling three metres from a ladder in Dherynia on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6.30pm when a man, while he was on an aluminium ladder installing an air conditioning system at a house, slipped and fell, hitting his head.

He was taken by ambulance to the Famagusta hospital where his death was confirmed.

Police and labour inspection officers went to the scene of the accident to investigate.

A post-mortem will be carried out

.



Staff Reporter

