June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man in serious condition at Nicosia general after attack in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
Nicosia general hospital

A 39-year-old man is in serious condition at Nicosia general hospital after being attacked by in Paphos on Saturday night.

According to police, they were called to the injured man’s home after an incident involving two others.

The injured man was initially taken to Paphos A&E where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transferred to Nicosia. His condition is said to be serious.

According to a witness, police said, two people had gone to the man’s home and he went outside to talk to them. The conversation turned into an argument.

The pair left but one of them came back and hit the man on the head with a bat or iron bar.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man.



Staff Reporter

