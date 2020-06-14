June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Nicosia man arrested on suspicion of disseminating child porn

By Staff Reporter00

A Nicosia man, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and disseminating child pornography, police said on Sunday.

Acting on information from Europol, police launched an investigation into a social media user with two accounts who had sent a video file to another user or users which contained material involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

The account was traced to the home of the Nicosia man and an arrest warrant was issued, police said.

The 44-year-old was found and arrested Saturday afternoon and his mobile phone confiscated.

During a subsequent search of his home, police seized three computers for forensic examination.



