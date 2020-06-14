June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia residents ‘plagued by stench that smells like burnt manure’

By Staff Reporter01

The Green Party said on Sunday that resident of Nicosia were being plagued every night since Friday by a strange smell that has the stench of burnt manure

Authorities, it said need to find the source.

“Officials do not seem to smell it. In other words, they don’t seem to have researched the problem and identified the source,” the party said.

The party said that since Friday, residents of the capital had been suffering from the stink, which appeared to be coming from the west and affecting the suburbs.

“Various possible sources have been identified by complaining citizens, most likely a large pig farm,” it said.

“We call on those in charge to locate the source of this affliction and take immediate measures to end it.”



Staff Reporter

