June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police inspect over 700 businesses, book 12 for violations

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police said on Sunday they had carried out 711 inspections on business islandwide over the previous 24 hours and had made 12 bookings for violations of health protocols.

Of the 12 bookings, six concerned bars, four restaurants, one tavern and one cafeteria.

A spokesman for police told CNA that Nicosia saw 34 inspections but no bookings. In Limassol there were 38 inspections and two violations. Larnaca saw 169 inspections and one booking.

In Paphos police checked 135 premises and booked eight and in the Famagusta area they inspected 196 businesses and found one violation, while in the Morphou region there were 139 checks with no bookings.



Staff Reporter

