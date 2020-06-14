June 14, 2020

Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons

By Reuters News Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday Russia was developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons, local news agencies reported.

“It’s very likely that we will have means to combat hypersonic weapons by the time the world’s leading countries have such weapons,” the RIA news agency cited Putin as saying.



