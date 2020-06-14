June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on June 21

By Reuters News Service00
File photo: Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one but but a 14-day quarantine for inbound travellers remained in place.

Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union’s Schengen area on June 21, except for Portugal where the border will open on July 1 as previously announced, Spanish media including El Pais newspaper and Ser radio station reported.

The Spanish government had previously said it would allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on July 1 without self-quarantining, apart from the Balearic Islands which could start receiving tourists on Monday as part of a test programme.



Related posts

Britain to urgently review distancing rule

Reuters News Service

North Korea warns of retaliatory actions over defectors in South

Reuters News Service

Australian police arrest two after Captain Cook statue defaced

Reuters News Service

Protesters burn down Wendy’s in Atlanta where black man was slain by police (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Greece ready to open to tourists, PM says safety is top priority

Reuters News Service

Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign