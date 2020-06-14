June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Turkey and Russia put off talks expected to tackle Libya and Syria

By Reuters News Service00
File photo: Foreign ministers Lavrov of Russia (right) and Cavusoglu of Turkey

Russia and Turkey have postponed ministerial-level talks which were expected to focus on Libya and Syria, where the two countries support opposing sides in long-standing conflicts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov decided to put off the talks during a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“The two countries deputy ministers will continue contacts and talks in the period ahead. Minister-level talks will be held at a later date,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had been set to visit Istanbul for the discussions. The Russian foreign ministry said discussion will be held on the date of the ministers’ meeting.

The United Nations said this week that warring sides had begun new ceasefire talks in Libya, where Ankara supports an internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled an assault on Tripoli by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Moscow, along with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, backs the LNA in the long-running Libyan conflict.

In Syria, Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s forces, while Turkey backs opposition fighters.

Although a Turkish-Russian brokered deal three months ago produced a ceasefire that halted fighting in northwest Syria’s Idlib, air strikes have once again hit the region in the last week.



Related posts

Man arrested for urinating on memorial during London protest

Reuters News Service

Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons

Reuters News Service

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on June 21

Reuters News Service

Britain to urgently review distancing rule (Updated)

Reuters News Service

North Korea warns of retaliatory actions over defectors in South

Reuters News Service

Australian police arrest two after Captain Cook statue defaced

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign