June 14, 2020

Two remanded for three days in Paphos after police chase

By Staff Reporter
Two men aged 39 and 42 were remanded by the Paphos court on Sunday for three days in connection with drug offences and illegal possession of property.

The pair were arrested Saturday after leading police into a chase that took them to several areas of the town which resulted in at least one traffic accident.

According to police, at around 6.30pm a patrol spotted a car moving suspiciously. Officers indicated to the driver to stop but instead he sped up and was seen throwing a baggie from the car window. Police said it contained around a gramme of cannabis.

Officers followed the car into a one-day street where the suspect collided with a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old. Both cars were damaged but the suspect again managed to flee the scene.

He was intercepted shortly after and he and his passenger tried to flee on foot but were stopped.

The driver, 42, and his passenger 39, are both residents of Paphos.

During a subsequent search of the car police said they found two knives, a driver’s licence issued in the name of a third party, and a toolbox.



