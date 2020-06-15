June 15, 2020

18 times architecture was in complete harmony with nature

By CM Guest Columnist00
Bromo, Area Gunung Bromo, Podokoyo, Pasuruan, Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Brown wooden house on edge of cliff Wasserauen Switzerland

Indonesia

Cappadocia Turkey

KI Monastery, India

Kyoto Kinkakuji Temple also known as The Golden Pavilion in Kyoto, Japan

Milan, Italy

Monastery of Saint Catherine, Egypt, at dusk

Morocco

Noravank Road, Armenia

Petra distrcit, Jordan

Phare de Ploumanac'h, Perros-Guirec, France

Porto Flavia, Nebida, Sardinien, Italy

Prat River (Wadi Kelt)

San Morino

Tiger’s Nest, Taktsang Trail, Bhutan

