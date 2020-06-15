June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Appeals court building ready next month

By Peter Michael00
Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides and Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos inspecting the site on Monday (CNA)

Construction works to upgrade the Filoxenia conference centre in Nicosia and turn it into the appeals court will finish in July, the justice and transport ministers said on Monday.

Works being conducted on the old supreme court building in the capital are also expected to finish by year’s end, the two ministers said, during a visit to the Filoxenia.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said the Filoxenia will house 19 judges’ offices, and the new appeals court.

Savvides also thanked Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos for his ministry’s help in finishing the works on the court as soon as possible.

Karousos said these changes to the courts are a priority for the government.

“It is very important to monitor the projects, to see the schedules and to solve problems, when they arise,” he said.



