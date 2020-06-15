June 15, 2020

Arrest over child pornography

Police arrested a 32-year-old man for facilitating investigations into a child pornography case on Sunday, just a day after another man was arrested for the same crime.

The man, a resident of Nicosia, was apprehended following at tip off from Europol.

His home was searched at noon and a laptop and two mobile phones were seized.

Another man from Nicosia, 44, was arrested on suspicion of possessing and disseminating child porn on Saturday.

He was remanded on Sunday for six days by the Nicosia court.

Acting on information from Europol, police launched an investigation into a social media user with two accounts who had sent a video file to another user or users which contained material involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

The account was traced to the home of the Nicosia man and an arrest warrant was issued, police said.



