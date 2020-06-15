BookYourWeddingDay.com wins innovation award

BookYourWeddingDay.com, the international online booking platform for the wedding tourism, won another honorary award, this time in Greek Tourism Awards 2020. The globally innovative online platform, which was founded in 2017 in Cyprus and started its operations as a start-up, won the Silver Award in Innovation – a category that was introduced this year at the Greek Tourism Awards for the very first time.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, winners were announced through an online ceremony on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Taking place for the 7th consecutive year, the Greek Tourism Awards aim to highlight and promote the quality of services and innovation as well as the companies that stand out for their top-notch practices and initiatives in the tourism sector.
Founder and CEO of BookYourWeddingDay.com, Ms. Maria Evripides, stated: “We are very grateful and proud for this honorary award, especially in the Innovation category, as a recognition of the innovative work of our team. During these difficult times we are going through as a result of the pandemic, the recognition of the platform’s successful journey is very important to us, as it proves our continuous work and effort for contributing in the development and promotion of the wedding tourism in Cyprus and Greece through our services.”
BookYourWeddingDay.com, the innovative international online booking platform for civil weddings, offers real-time availability and delivers instant confirmation of wedding dates and ceremony times at the featured venues thus eliminating the waiting time. As a result, it contributes to the growth of the local economy as well as to the enhancement of tourism, by attracting a great number of couples from abroad.
In that way, BookYourWeddingDay.com supports the efforts of all involved parties in the tourism sector such as hotels, municipalities, tour operators, travel agents, wedding planners and other wedding service providers.
Following a dynamic course of growth and network expansion including partnerships with organizations and businesses of the tourism sectors, as well as with giant tour operators such as TUI, the platform has been established as the main contact for wedding bookings and relevant information.