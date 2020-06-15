June 15, 2020

Brothel busted in Nicosia’s old town

By Peter Michael00

Police busted a brothel in Nicosia’s old town on Monday and arrested a 62-year-old man for operating it, reports said.

The brothel was operating on Pygmalion Street in the capital and during the raid at 11am seven Vietnamese women were found, daily newspaper, Politis, reported.

Police found two of the women with two Cypriot customers, who were led to the station for questioning, reports said.

Later in the day, police arrested the 62-year-old manager of the building.

The women were taken to a safe place to determine if they were victims of human trafficking.

Police and the human trafficking department are continuing their investigations.

 



