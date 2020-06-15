June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 29 businesses charged for violating measures

By Staff Reporter00
Twenty nine businesses were charged on Sunday for violating measures introduced in bars and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The inspections were carried out from early Sunday morning to early Monday morning and saw 1,055 bars and nightclubs throughout Cyprus inspected.

Of these 29 businesses were charged for violating measures. In Nicosia there were no charges made, in Limassol three companies were charged, in Larnaca two, in Paphos 13, in Famagusta nine and in Morphou two.

The businesses were charged over the lack of use of protective masks and gloves by the employees. Two of the cases inspected and charged were due to the violation of the number of people allowed to be in a night club located in Larnaca, according to The Cyprus Times.

Last week Nava Seaside in Protaras was closed down for a week due to overcrowding and for remaining open after it was fined for violating measures against the coronavirus.



Staff Reporter

