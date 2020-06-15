June 15, 2020

Coronavirus: Minister confident bill for steeper fines will pass

By Peter Michael00
Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Monday he was ‘optimistic’ that a draft bill to increase fines for businesses violating coronavirus health protocols would be voted on by parliament on Friday.

Last week, Savvides said the new draft would divide businesses into four categories based on their size, and the fines would range from €750 to €4000 out-of-court fines in the case of a first violation.

“The fine will double in the case of a second violation, and triple in the case of a third violation,” he said.

Savvides said the House legal affairs committee will discuss the new draft bill on Wednesday, and he was optimistic it would be voted on at plenum on Friday.

“It is very important the business owners do not allow for any protocol and regulation violations,” he said.

He added the police are doing whatever they can, under the existing legal framework, which includes a fine of €300 for a first violation, €2,000 for a second, €4,000 for the third.

The bill’s latest iteration, presented last Friday foresees that businesses up to 50 square metres, will be fined €750 for a first violation, €1,500 for a second, and €3,000 for a third violation.

Businesses from 51 square metres to 100 square metres will be fined €1,500 for the first violation, €3,000 for the second, and €6,000 for the third.

The revision also says businesses from 101 square metres to 200 square metres will be fined €2,000 for the first violation, €4,000 for the second, and €8,000 for the third.

Businesses 201 square metres and up will be fined €4,000 for the first violation, €8,000 for the second violation, and €16,000 for the third.

 



