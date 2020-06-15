June 15, 2020

Coronavirus: Ministry announces a further 10,000 workers to be tested

By Annette Chrysostomou00
As from Monday 10,000 employees who have started working since June 1 will be tested for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced.

The programme is aimed at people who work in areas and businesses which reopened on June1, June 9 and 13.

Employees working in the following sectors can submit an application for a test: Libraries, museums, archaeological sites, and hotel and tourist accommodation which opened on June 1, and shopping malls, department stores, indoor restaurants and gyms which opened on June 9 and 13.

Not all employees will be tested, but the number depends on the size of the workplace.

For places with up to three employees one will be tested; for up to 10 employees three; for up to 30 six people; for up to 50 a total of 10; for up to 100 people 30 can be tested; from 100 to 150 up to 40 tests will be made and for 150 or more 70 will be sampled.

“The responsibility for arranging the appointment lies with each employee personally and not with the business managers, while the responsibility for organising the appointments and sampling lies with the laboratory that undertook the contract,” the announcement concluded.



