Coronavirus: Outrage as flight from Turkey allowed into the north

The arrival of a nine people in the north from Turkey last Friday after they were given special permission and did not quarantine provoked strong reactions in the north, with many talking about a scandal.

The arrival of the nine individuals was reported on Sunday by Turkish Cypriot daily Yeni Duzen. The group arrived from Antalya last Friday and left on Sunday, reportedly a day earlier than scheduled due to the uproar over their special treatment.

After it was revealed the group had not been placed in quarantine, the ‘tourism ministry’ said they were a team of experts working on a marina project in Lapithos who were granted special permission by the ‘cabinet’.

An official of the ‘health ministry’ reportedly said that the group would not come into contact with the local population and would be accommodated at a quarantine facility.

Some authorities however claim they had been misinformed.

‘Public works minister’ Tolga Atakan said the flight permit had been given by the ‘cabinet’ but based on the details that later emerged it had been misinformed.

“It emerged that none of the details concerning the group, who the people were and for what reason they arrived was as provided to the cabinet,” Atakan reportedly said.

Yeni Duzen reported that the group had departed for Antalya on a private jet, a day earlier than planned.

The ‘foreign ministry’ issued a statement denying reports that the group had arrived through the VIP entrance. It said that the main passenger terminal is closed and so the group entered through a fire exit.

The revelation follows a call by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Saturday for scientists in the north to speak up about the coronavirus situation in Turkey, which he said was even worrying health experts there.

“Are our scientists not worried about July 1?” Akinci said in a written statement.

Turkey has been included in the list of countries from which the north announced it would start receiving passengers on July 1. On the same date, people from the government-controlled areas will also be able to cross to the north.

“We are going through a period in which it is important and mandatory for health professionals to express their views publicly and strongly as we expect them to guide the politics [of the situation],” Akinci said.

While arguing that transport and communication with Turkey is crucial, he said that, above all, it was important to protect public health.

Some Turkish Cypriots have been allowed to cross south for almost a week after a joint agreement between Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades on May 21 for the gradual reopening of checkpoints.

However the Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar and his ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay have tried to wrest control of when the crossings will fully open from the two leaders and have taken a unilateral decision to open them as of July 1.

Prior to that, Ozersay said the crossings could not open because the Greek Cypriot side had opened its airports on June 9 and they wanted to monitor the situation in the two weeks until July 1.





