June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases (Updated)

By Peter Michael09

Two new coronavirus cases were announced by the health Ministry on Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 985.

One of the cases concerns a repatriated individual, who arrived yesterday from Sofia, Bulgaria, while the other is a crew member from an oil tanker, who was headed to a neighbouring country for work, and was tested along with the other crew members on the ship.

The two cases arose from 622 tests processed on Monday, the ministry said.

The ministry added the small number of tests was due to the weekend when tests were not conducted, but also because many testing programmes in Cyprus are nearing their finish.

The first case was found from a group of 143 tests processed on repatriated individuals, and the second was from 153 conducted on private initiative.

The ministry also processed four tests from contact tracing, 130 from state hospital laboratories, and 192 tested on their personal doctors’ orders.

Two people are being treated a Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and another two are in the Nicosia general’s intensive care unit.

One is intubated and the other is off the ventilator.

 



