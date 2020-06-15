June 15, 2020

Cyprus takes part in international film to honour James Joyce

Cyprus participated in a short film named It Will Be A New Day, presented by the foreign ministry of the Republic of Ireland and the Museum of Literature of Ireland, that brought together artists from around the world to mark the work of James Joyce.

The short film was presented on the occasion of Bloomsday 2020, a day dedicated to Joyce’s work Ulysses. The intention of the short film was to celebrate Bloomsday as never before.

The film was directed online from Dublin, Ireland. The cast consisted of performers and artists from 40 locations in six continents, who recited Joyce’s immortal words. This was done to create a universe of humanity and emotions that all people share during these strange times. The main message of the film is universality.

Vangelis Gettos, a Cypriot musician, represented Cyprus and even recited the phrase that is the title of the film It Will Be A New Day. Haris Panagiotou, a cameraman, took the shots from Nicosia, uniting the city’s voice with many cities from around the world, such as, Dublin, Athens and Sydney.

 

To see the film visit https://youtu.be/NtDq-rSYmQE



