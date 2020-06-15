June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus welcomes Pompeo’s inclusion in EU foreign ministers council meeting

By Evie Andreou031
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Nicosia considers the participation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the teleconference of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, during which Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean will be discussed, important, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said.

Foreign ministers will hold a video conference to discuss transatlantic relations and current affairs.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC radio, Kousios said the government has held an intense diplomatic campaign for some time on Turkey’s delinquent behaviour in the region.

Nicosia and Athens have managed to include the issue on the agenda of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

He stressed that the problem also concerns the borders of Europe and said the bloc has so far not played the role it should in the eastern Mediterranean.

Kousios expressed confidence there would be developments after Monday’s teleconference.

Pompeo will participate in the video conference to have a strategic dialogue with ministers on the EU-US partnership, as well as key foreign policy issues.

Citing sources, the Cyprus News Agency reported that EU High Representative Josep Borrell has sent a letter of invitation to the 27 foreign ministers stating that he would ask Pompeo to “send a joint EU-US transatlantic message to Turkey on the need to cooperate to de-escalate the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.”

The issue of Turkey will be discussed in both the first and the second part of the meeting, followed by a letter from Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.



