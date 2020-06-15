June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Education minister highlights value of ailing Fairytale Museum

By Staff Reporter00
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou with museum director Vicky Balomenou (CNA)

By Becky Kammitsi

The education minister discussed ways of helping support the Fairytale Museum in old Nicosia on Monday after it run into financial trouble during the coronavirus crisis.

“The museum can become a useful part of education because it combines entertainment, the creation of fantasy and fiction that excites children,” Prodromos Prodromou said.

The Fairytale Museum faced closure recently after three years of operation due to the coronavirus crisis but was rescued following an online campaign on social media.

The AG Leventis Foundation, Hellenic Bank, and the education ministry, jointly donated €30,000 to keep the museum going.

On Monday, Prodromou was given a tour of the museum and the variety of activities it offers children such as storytelling events, themed exhibitions and performances based on fairytales.

The minister and museum founder and director Vicky Balomenou also discussed ways to help the museum remain open.

“It is something that will be examined by the director of the Fairytale Museum with the cultural service but also the ministry of education,” Prodromou said.

The minister praised Balomenou for the museum and the job she was doing in educating children on fairytales, myths, and folklore.

 

Nicosia Fairytale Museum 32, Gravikou St, Nicosia Tel: 22376522



Staff Reporter

