June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fifth arrest over 72kg cannabis find

By Annette Chrysostomou017
File photo

A 28-year-old resident of Limassol was arrested under a warrant on Sunday to facilitate investigations into 72 kilos of cannabis which were found in Limassol last month.

Two men aged 31 and 36 from Larnaca, a 27-year-old man from Limassol and a 45-year-old woman have already been arrested in connection with the case.

They are being investigated for illegally importing and possessing drugs with intent to supply and conspiring to commit a crime.

The cannabis was found after police received a tip-off that four containers arriving at Limassol port from Greece contained drugs. Police swapped the drugs with similar looking substances and the warehouse in Zakaki was monitored.

On May 28, the men aged 31 and 36 went to pick up the items and were immediately arrested after their vehicle was cut off on the highway between Limassol and Nicosia. The 27-year-old was subsequently arrested after a witness statement against him.

The 45-year-old woman was detained three days later.



