Italian and Cypriot films open Rialto’s Summer Cinema

This coming week those in Limassol will be able to enjoy films under the breezy early summer night sky, finally getting a sense of the season. The Summer Cinema series is the first of the summer events the theatre has planned under the general title Rialto Open Air, with the first screening taking place on Wednesday.
The Summer Cinema offers traditional chairs or the drive-in. Audiences can hear the film by tuning their car radios to a set frequency.
The first week of screenings includes two excellent films, an Italian one with incredible comedy situations and a Cypriot film that won over both audiences and the Best Picture Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Italian film Like a Cat on a Highway will open the season on Wednesday and is a comedy about two diametrically opposed characters forced to spend time together when their teenage children fall in love. The girl’s wealthy father is an avid supporter of social integration in Rome despite his lack of interest in meeting any of its residents, while the boy’s mother lives in the suburbs of Rome, carries a baseball bat at all times and lives with her two kleptomaniac sisters.
The film has been described as “smash-hit comedy that is both hilarious and relevant to our days.” The main characters symbolise the entirely opposite social classes of Rome and their moral perspectives.
On Friday 19, it is time for Marios Piperides’ comedy-drama Smuggling Hendrix. The internationally-awarded film draws inspiration from the bitter reality of divided Cyprus, giving a delightful parable about life’s daily troubles. Its protagonist is Yiannis whose plans to leave Cyprus are put on hold when his dog, Jimi, runs away and crosses the UN buffer zone that divides the island. Since animal exchange between the two ‘sides’ is prohibited, Yiannis reluctantly joins forces with a cast of unexpected characters to smuggle him back.
The films will be screened in their original language and will be subtitled both in Greek and in English. To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers have to purchase their tickets in advance, either online at www.rialto.com or by calling the Rialto’s box office. Tickets are €8 per person (open-air tickets) and €16 per car (drive-in tickets).
For a controlled and smooth access of the audience, drive-in tickets may only be purchased up to 24 hours before the screening and drivers must park by 20:45 the latest at the SEK parking lot. To avoid overcrowding, also the chair seat viewers are kindly requested to arrive on time.
