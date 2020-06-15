June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus brings happiness to Larnaca paediatric wings

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Lidl Cyprus has donated wooden toys worth €2,000 to the paediatric wings of both major Larnaca public hospitals.

Lidl Cyprus has donated wooden toys worth €2,000 to the paediatric wings of both major Larnaca public hospitals.

The Playtime Junior wooden toys will keep children company while they’re hospitalised or are being diagnosed at the facilities of the new Larnaca hospital. The toys will be placed in waiting rooms, doctors’ offices, breastfeeding rooms, as well as te dedicated children’s playrooms.

Lidl joined Christina Apostolou Foundation’s initiative to refurbish the paediatric wings’ waiting rooms. Within this framework, the foundation had arranged a competition encouraging children to send their own positive message through painting and drawing. Children’s designs will be utilised by a team of painters in charge of transforming the playroom at the paediatric wing.

Lidl acknowledges the vital importance of toys as a means of learning and socialising for children and this is why it went ahead with the donation. In a time where digital or online games dominate children’s playtime, traditional toys can help develop dexterity and relieve stress.

“We know that toys are children’s most loyal friends so we are especially happy that we’ve managed to make children smile during this time. Toys can also be educational. It’s not by chance that UNICEF has designated play time as a fundamental right for children,” Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spyros Kondilis said.

More details can be found at: https://corporate.lidl.com.cy, www.lidl.com.cy, www.facebook.com/lidlcy, www.instagram.com/lidl_cyprus, www.twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus_, www.linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus



Related posts

Pilakoutas Group brings new Mitsubishi Space Star to Cyprus

Press Release

Elliniko Ouzomezedopolio brings summer to the capital

Press Release

Pilakoutas Group’s health and safety measures are all about the details

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus awards to outstanding franchise owners

Press Release

BidX1 launches new property catalogue for July digital auction

Press Release

Staroil joins Bank of Cyprus reward scheme

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign