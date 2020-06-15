June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking

Mini Fig & Feta Tarts | Tonia Buxton

By CM Guest Columnist07

Ingredients: 
2 tbsp olive oil
4oz butter, to fry
2 tbsp demerera sugar
4 onions, sliced
1 sheet ready rolled puff pastry, gently pushed into the spaced on a mini muffin tray.
12 dried figs, quartered
6 springs of fresh thyme leaves
250g feta cheese, crumbled

 

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4.

Heat the oil, butter and sugar in a frying pan over a gentle heat.

Fry the onions for 20 minutes.

Grease the mini muffin tray.

Gently press down the pastry into the mini muffin tray loosely with the puff pastry.

Spoon the onion mixture into the pastry.

Then place the quartered fig onto and cover with crumbles feta. .

Place a sprig of thyme on top.

Cook in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until the pastry has risen and become golden-brown.

Serve with a rocket & cherry tomato salad, if as a starter or just pass around once cooled a bit as a canapé.



Related posts

Shakshuka Eggs | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Simple Brioche Smoked Salmon | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Sugar Free Banana Breakfast Muffins

CM Guest Columnist

The Best Pancake Mix | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Cottage Pie | Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Hummous | Tonia Buxton

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign