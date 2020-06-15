June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating motorbike accident early Sunday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are investigating the circumstances under which a 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a road accident on Sunday morning in Nicosia.

According to a police announcement, the accident occurred around 5.40am on Iakovou Tombazi street. Shortly before reaching Piraeus street, the man lost control of his motorbike which veered off the road, collided with a parked car and overturned.

The 25-year-old was taken to Nicosia hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit. Doctors said he is in critical condition.

 



Related posts

Fifth arrest over 72kg cannabis find

Annette Chrysostomou

After 15 years, we’re still waiting for gas

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Three new cases announced late Sunday (updated)

Staff Reporter

Yoga and Christianity incompatible Church says

Nick Theodoulou

FM to take part in a teleconference with EU counterparts on Monday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Akinci calls on TC scientists to speak up about ‘worrying’ spike in Covid cases in Turkey as flights to resume

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign