June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police net over 1,500 during weekend for traffic violations

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police booked 1,620 people for various traffic violations over the weekend, 825 of them involving speeding.

During the campaign, which lasted from Friday until Monday morning, officers seized 14 cars and four motorbikes.

According to a police announcement the campaign was aimed at combatting crime and preventing road accidents.



