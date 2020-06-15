June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Recurring Memories: open call for artists

By Eleni Philippou00

The online platform Visual Space will launch a new exhibition titled Recurring Memories next month – July 10 to 31 – and has announced an open call for artists. The exhibition aims to shed light on the ways memories can and are being kept alive through art, be that through artistic recreation, or as pivot points enabling the artist to be inspired and unlock their inner thoughts and feelings.

“We chose the concept of memory as a focal point for this exhibition,” says Katerina Patsalidou co-founder of Visual Space, “to highlight that our human ability to recollect moments of happiness, pain or struggle is an essential tool we use to remind ourselves of our strength, navigate our present self and set our sights on the future.

“Past experiences and certain moments change our perception of the world and of the people around us. Some memories become recurring and stay with us. Through art one can keep these memories alive, recreate them or alter them, in order to free thoughts that are buried in the mind.”

Founders and Art Curators of the platform Patsalidou and Mikaella Melanidou invite artists from all over the world to apply for the exhibition Recurring Memories (mediums: painting, photography, drawing, illustration, digital art, sculpture). The deadline for applications is on June 25 and artists can submit up to 5 pieces.

For the application and the terms and conditions, visit https://www.visualspc.com/open-call



