June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Section of main Nicosia road subsides

By Staff Reporter00

A stretch of the Limassol Avenue in Nicosia has subsided, causing the temporary closure of the left lane of the road towards the capital.

The subsidence is located between the traffic lights on the junction leading to the CyBC and Armenias Street, near the turn into Costas Anaxagoras Street.

Traffic to Nicosia is diverted through the right lane.

Drivers were urged to drive slowly and maintain their distance.

 



