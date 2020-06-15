June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Snake rescue caught on video

By Peter Michael043

Two black whip snakes were rescued in Nicosia and later released into the wild, a video on social media showed.

The video published Sunday, on the George Konstantinou – Cyprus Wildlife Tours Channel, shows the two snakes entangled between a bush and a fence near a home in the capital.

A few men worked to capture the two snakes, which are not poisonous, and release them back into the wild.

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Measures will help farmers in all regions

Annette Chrysostomou

Remand after man ends up in hospital with head injury

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Outrage as flight from Turkey allowed into the north

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 29 businesses charged for violating measures

Staff Reporter

Cyprus welcomes Pompeo’s inclusion in EU foreign ministers council meeting

Evie Andreou

With Stasikratous complete, roadworks set for Makarios Ave (with video)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign