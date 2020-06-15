The (bus) strike is not about the employees

Pambos Kapnos speaking on behalf of MLKP has even told CM that that the staff currently employed by the incumbent operators where MLKP will be taking over will have their jobs secured. This ‘strike’ is not about the employees.

In fact, characterising the action as a ‘strike’ is misleading the public. A strike is usually understood to be a withdrawal of labour used (nowadays usually as a last resort) in a dispute between employees and their employer. This action is clearly being organised by the employers to protect their own business interests and looks like yet another straightforward breach of the contracts between the operators and the government.

The employers form the guiding hand in these actions and, surprisingly, the unions support them for unfathomable reasons. The employees continue to report for work, undertake the tasks required of them by the employer (including taking the company vehicles to demonstrations/protests), receive their pay and are simply not in dispute with the employer: they are not on strike (though I don’t understand why they are apparently so loyal to employers who are so ready to avoid/delay paying them properly).

There are some industries where the customer directly feels the effect of a strike and some of those where the customer is the general public. Nevertheless, it is often found that despite suffering those effects many of the general public will have sympathy for the striking workers and support their cause when it is just. I can’t imagine that those unable to travel because of this ‘strike’ support the bus companies which are organising it.

When, a couple of years ago, drivers wanted reinstatement of the wages and benefits they’d conceded in 2014 but the employers refused them then a strike was called. Each time employees were not paid their due wages in a timely manner a strike was called. The bus companies had the nerve to claim that they couldn’t make the proper payments because the monthly subsidies from the government had been reduced whereas the reality was that subsidy payments had been made at too high a level in the early years and the gradual recovery of the over-payments meant that the current monthly payments were consequently lower than the inflated figures of the past. The overall subsidies were not reduced but it was simply that some of the cash had been received in advance by the companies (something of which they always avoid mention).

The current farce demonstrates that the government is (still) not competent in administering tendering processes, casts doubt on the competence of the courts in making clear, comprehensive and consistent judgments, raises questions yet again regarding transparency and confirms (if confirmation were needed given the evidence of the past decade) that the incumbent operators are not fit for purpose – and that’s without attributing responsibility to any party for the recent arson destroying MLKP vehicles

BF





