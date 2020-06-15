June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

With Stasikratous complete, roadworks set for Makarios Ave (with video)

By Nick Theodoulou00
The new look Stasikratous street

Nicosia is set to become a hub of construction and roadworks with Makarios Avenue next up on the list and even the old GSP stadium set to receive some attention.

Work on Makarios Avenue is set to begin next month.

It is understood that it will be revamped in the same spirit as Stasikratous, which reopened to the public last week. The Stasikratous overhaul made the area much more accessible to pedestrians and the disabled.

The works will inevitably entail major traffic diversions. When asked for comment and further details, Nicosia Municipality said that plans will be made available to the public shortly.

In the neighbourhood is the old GSP stadium, which for decades has sat on prime real estate in the heart of the capital.

Long abandoned and now used as a parking lot, the plot is set to become a moderately sized green zone while still offering underground parking spots.

The latest GSP revamp project aims for 700 underground parking places with a park above ground and an amphitheatre.

One previous imagined iteration – among another dozen or so – was a multi-story hotel. The proposed project drew sharp criticism from the public.

Officials said that a park in the heart of the city is the most realistic option on the list.

As for the other ongoing projects, Kyriacou Matsi Avenue is also undergoing renovation and Kennedy Avenue will also receive some attention.

While much of the works near the old town were delayed due to the coronavirus, Omiros Avenue last week welcomed traffic.

Παραδόθηκε στην κυκλοφορία η Λεωφόρος Ομήρου.

Παραδόθηκε στην κυκλοφορία η Λεωφόρος Ομήρου.#nicosia

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Δήμος Λευκωσίας στις Τετάρτη, 10 Ιουνίου 2020



Related posts

Coronavirus: Ministry announces a further 10,000 workers to be tested

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus-based company defends itself after ridicule over female orgasm app

Annette Chrysostomou

President briefs EU Commission chief over Turkish actions in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police net over 1,500 during weekend for traffic violations

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest over child pornography

Annette Chrysostomou

Police investigating motorbike accident early Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign