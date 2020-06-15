June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman jailed for burglaries

By Staff Reporter00

A 21-year-old woman was jailed for two and a half years in Paphos on Monday in connection with a number of burglary and theft cases.

The offences were committed in May, amid movement restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The 21-year-old faced 14 charges relating to five cases of burglary and theft.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Section of main Nicosia road subsides

Staff Reporter

EU’s Borrell to visit next month

George Psyllides

Education minister highlights value of ailing Fairytale Museum

Staff Reporter

MPs shy away from electoral reform

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Two new cases (Updated)

Peter Michael

Government investigating source of bad smell wafting over Nicosia

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign