June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

Wonderdough A-Z Creations Challenge. Our playtime and playdough creations beginning with “D”

By CM Guest Columnist00

Inspiring play with our playtime, making Wonderdough playdough creations beginning with “D” – Doughnut, dress, dog, duck.
Join Wonderdough and share your creations
@wonderdough on instagram
www.facebook.com/wondoughful on Facebook.

All you need is the Wonderdough 115g rainbow set 🙂
(and a Wonderdough craft set is optional)
www.wonderdough.com



