June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Yiannis Tsarouchis (1910-1989) by A. G. Leventis Art Gallery

By CM Guest Columnist

“One may ask what I am looking for. From a young age I wanted to learn what painting was all about and why I was attracted to it. How it is done and how can someone study it. To learn its secrets, I eliminated the primary attraction it exercised on me, in order to create, starting from scratch, a new attraction to it. I was and still am a researcher and a student, although not always so attentive.”- Yiannis Tsarouchis



