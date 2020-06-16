June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akel marks WWII call to arms

By Evie Andreou00

Akel on Tuesday marked the party’s June 16, 1943 call on its members to join the allied army to fight Hitler’s fascism in the battlefields of World War II.

The party said that call was “one of the highlights in the history of the party and the Cypriot people” since thousands enlisted as volunteers in the Second World War.

Akel said it “honours with respect and gratitude all the Cypriots who joined the peoples of the world in the humanity’s historic battle with fascism.”

It added that Cypriots were called upon to join the struggle for the liberation of Greece “from Hitler’s tyranny, the liberation of enslaved countries.”

It added that “the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who are buried in cemeteries all over Europe are irrefutable proof of the country’s contribution to all the peoples’ great victory.”

The June 16, 1943 call, the party said, is a continuation of the page written by the Cypriot communist volunteers in the Spanish Civil War fighting against Franco’s fascism.

The party recalled that, recently the Houses of Representatives called on the state to highlight further “this glorious page of Cypriot History, especially through the educational system.”

About 30,000 Cypriots took part in the war on the side of the allies serving with the Cyprus Regiment.

The regiment was involved in action from the very start and served in battlefields from Libya to Dunkirk.



Related posts

Cyprus lagging in cultural spending

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Club that flouted protective measures to reopen

George Psyllides

Dherynia wants promotion of inland areas to attract visitors

Evie Andreou

Firefighting aircraft in training sorties (video)

Staff Reporter

Teenager wanted in school burglary

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Police book four for violating protective measures

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign