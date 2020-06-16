Animal Party questions role of vet service after donkey left in sun

A young donkey was left standing in the sun without any shelter for at least a week, the Animal Party said on Tuesday, raising questions on the procedures followed by the veterinary services.

According to the statement, a resident told the Animal Party on June 8 that a donkey was tied in a field in a residential area, without any place to shield it from the sun. At the time, the party referred the resident to the vet services.

A day later, on June 9, the resident did report the incident to the vet services but no action was taken by the government department on that day or the day after, he said.

Only on June 11 a member of the vet services visited the area and gave the owner of the one and a-half year-old donkey until June 15 to construct a shelter with a roof.

However, the Animal Party said, the donkey remained in the sun and was still there by late afternoon on Monday, the day the shelter was supposed to be in place.

“We don’t know how many other days the donkey may have been there,” the party commented.

“What is disturbing is that veterinary services did not immediately investigate the fact that a donkey was in a residential area in a field where it is possible that someone who approaches it can be kicked and might be hurt. Who would be responsible for a possible injury?”

The party asked why the vet services did not immediately order the animal to a safe place such as a stable.

“A week passed and the donkey remained in the area and in the hot sun. Why in such obvious cases do they not make decisions to immediately protect the health and well-being of the animal?

“Are there or are there not protocols on how and by what procedures do veterinarians act when they are called in to investigate cases of abuse?”

The party called on the agriculture minister to immediately examine the situation and ensure procedures are in place so that animals do not suffer.





