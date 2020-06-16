June 16, 2020

Arsonist sentenced to 7 years in prison

A 44-year-old Larnaca man was jailed for seven years on Tuesday for torching a car in August last year.

The arson took place at around 3.40am on August 2, destroying the car belonging to a 42-year-old man.

It had been parked outside an apartment block in Larnaca.

Investigators determined that the fire had been set deliberately and a couple of weeks later they arrested the suspect.



