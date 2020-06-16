June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No new cases recorded on Tuesday (updated)

By Peter Michael0222

No new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, leaving the total at 985.

The ministry said a total of 912 tests were processed, 128 from repatriated individuals, 298 from private initiative, 91 from contact tracing, 195 from state hospital laboratories, and 200 referred by a personal doctor.

Three people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and two are being treated in the intensive care unit of Nicosia General.

One is intubated there, and the other is off the ventilator.

 



