June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police book four for violating protective measures

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In the past 24 hours police booked four persons at two establishments in Nicosia for violating protective measures related to the coronavirus.

Two owners of a pub and a restaurant and two employees were booked for not wearing masks and gloves in Nicosia, where 152 premises were checked.

From early Monday morning until early Tuesday, police carried out 622 inspections sland wide.

No violations were reported in any other district.

Fifty-four premises were inspected in Limassol, 219 in Larnaca, 45 in Paphos, 27 in the Famagusta district, and 125 in the Morphou district.



