June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Female porcelain figures

By CM Guest Columnist02

A female porcelain figure emerges, so to speak, from whole and smashed chinaware amassed on top of a laundry basket. The items are placed on a round mat which renders some kind of breadth to the entire work in terms of both form and symbolism. The circular base (the mat) gives prominence to the rising character of the work and highlights the culminating feeling it exudes.

This work constitutes a social commentary on the despotic position of every woman who is active in a familiar space and explores the possibility of projecting and promoting her through the world of objects and materials she is called upon to deal with in her daily life.

The Birth of Venus focuses on the possibility of elevating womankind to divine status, not through idealising the obvious as defined thus far by the myth itself, but rather by promoting an ordinary decorative figurine as an article of prestige par excellence.

SAVVAS CHRISTODOULIDES
The Birth of Venus, 2008
Porcelain, carpet and laundry basket
Collection of Harry G. David



