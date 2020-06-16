June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighting aircraft in training sorties (video)

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

Firefighting aircraft on Tuesday carried out training manoeuvres in Larnaca to enhance coordination between crews ahead of what is expected to be a difficult fire season.

The exercise is usually scheduled earlier in the season but the coronavirus crisis and restrictions in movement had forced delays. Four small airplanes, and five helicopters were expected to take part in the exercise.

 

Video: Christos Theodorides



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Teenager wanted in school burglary

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Police book four for violating protective measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Friends’ Hospice in Paphos faces imminent closure

Bejay Browne

Teenager caught driving articulated lorry

Staff Reporter

Brothel busted in Nicosia’s old town

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Pasydy says back-to-work notice gave parents no warning

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign