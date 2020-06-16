June 16, 2020

Foul smell hanging over Nicosia ‘came from north’

The environment department said Tuesday the foul smell in Nicosia over recent days came from animal waste dumped in the north.

In a written statement, the department said it had confirmed after an investigation with the UN that a large quantity of animal waste, mainly from cow farms, had been dumped in the northwest side of Nicosia in the occupied areas.

The smell was made worse because of the thermal inversion observed in the atmosphere on June 10 and 11.

The matter was investigated by the department together with the UN and the co-operation of the environment commissioner in the past two days.



