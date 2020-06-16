June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol entertainment businesses call for state help

By Evie Andreou00

A group of Limassol-based owners of clubs and other businesses offering dancing and music entertainment that still do not know when they can reopen on Tuesday called on authorities for financial support as they face an uncertain future.

The group said they are owners of businesses offering music and dancing such as Greek popular music, music stages, clubs and discos that were forced to temporarily close due to the government decrees against the spread of coronavirus.

They said they believes their problems also concern all other business owners within the same field in other districts.

“We were the first to close and we remain closed until further notice,” they said, adding that this could drag on for another three to four months.

The government has allowed some businesses to resume operations such as restaurants, pubs and bars but no announcements have been made yet about other businesses where large crowds gather and where there is dancing such as clubs.

The group said their prolonged inactivity has led to numerous problems, mainly financial, due to the high rents they pay, licence fees that exceed €3,000 per year, municipal fees but also payments to their suppliers.

They also pointed out that given their large size of their spaces even when they are able to resume operations, allowing in only 75 people, the current maximum allowed indoors, will not cover even basic expenses.

The group called for financial and other support so that they can settle their large financial obligations created by them having to close.

“We are companies that employ a large number of people (families) and special groups such as musicians, singers, DJs, bartenders, waiters,” they said, adding that if they close down, these people will not be able to easily find work elsewhere.

They said they are part of the tourism industry and they host, in addition to locals, many tourists during the summer.



