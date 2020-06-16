June 16, 2020

Man jailed for 12 years after robbing pensioner

A 28-year-old Georgian national was jailed for 12 years on Tuesday after he was found guilty of robbing an elderly man of over €120,000 in 2017.

The defendant was with two other men when they robbed a 73-year-old man in his home in the village of Paramytha on August 11, 2017.

The court heard the robbers had threatened the man with a hunting shotgun as he returned home.

They bound his hands behind his back using electrical wire and tied his legs to a treadmill using belts.

The 73-year-old also suffered an injury to his back from a blow. He remained tied up for three and a half hours.

During that time, the men stole cash and various valuables worth €124,350, which were never recovered.

They left the man tied up on the treadmill and fled. He was able to untie himself from the treadmill and went to a neighbour who helped remove the wire binding his hands.

The defendant had also burgled a house in Limassol from where he stole two watches worth €1,400.



