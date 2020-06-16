June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New president of the Supreme Court appointed

By Evie Andreou00
President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday appointed Supreme Court Judge Stelios Nathanael, 67, as the new President of the Supreme Court.

Judge Nathanael succeeds Judge Myron Nikolatos, who has been President of the Supreme Court since 2014 and is soon retiring. The swearing in ceremony will take place on Thursday at the Presidential Palace.

The new incumbent was born in Limassol. He studied Law at University College Cardiff and was awarded an LLB (Hons) degree in 1976. He was called to the Bar in 1977 (Gray’s Inn). He enrolled as an advocate in Cyprus in August 1979.

He was appointed acting district judge in 1987 and since then has passed through various positions. In 1997 he was promoted to District Court President and between 1999 and 2003 he acted as the administrative president of Larnaca District Court until his appointment as president of the Nicosia Assize Court.

From January 2005 until his appointment to the Supreme Court on January 2008, he was the administrative president of the District Court of Nicosia.

Since 2001, he has represented the Cyprus Judiciary in the Consultative Council of European Judges (CCJE) of the Council of Europe, which is composed of serving judges from all members of the Council of Europe. He also represents the Judicial Authorities of the Republic in the European Judges Symposia on Trademarks, Designs and Patents.

Since January 2003, he has been a member of the Enlarged Board of Appeal of the European Patents Organization based in Munich.



