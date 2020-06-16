June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 160 state services to go online

By George Psyllides00
Deputy Minister of research, innovation and digital policy Kyriacos Kokkinos

More than 160 services offered by the public sector will go online as part of the civil service’s digital reform, MPs heard on Tuesday.

Research and Innovation Minister Kyriacos Kokkinos told the House commerce committee that digital reform would save the state money and human resources, adding speed to the service and cutting red tape.

Committee chairman Andreas Kyprianou said Cyprus was still digitally illiterate and held one of the bottom places in the EU.

“We consider all the actions taking place of exceptional importance in a bid to improve the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy through these reforms,” he added.

Kyprianou said some services could go online in three to six months while others would take a year or 18 months.



