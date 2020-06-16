June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Shakespeare’s bust stolen from outside castle in Famagusta

By Peter Michael00

A bust of William Shakespeare made by a Turkish Cypriot artist and placed outside the Othello Castle in Famagusta has been stolen, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bust created by Umit Inatci has been missing since June 12, the last time it was seen by ‘municipal officials’ maintaining the gardens.

A complaint was filed to police, who are currently trying to locate the bust’s whereabouts.

Authorities said the bust was stolen sometime between June 12 and June 13, and they are searching through security camera footage to determine the identity of the thief.



Related posts

Republic needs to be cautious about who is let into north, epidemiologist says

Peter Michael

Noble hints at delay in plans for Aphrodite gas field

Elias Hazou

Foul smell hanging over Nicosia ‘came from north’

George Psyllides

Animal Party questions role of vet service after donkey left in sun

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: No new cases recorded on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

Arsonist sentenced to 7 years in prison

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign