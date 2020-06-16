June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strovolos to ‘slow down’

By Evie Andreou00
Strovolos Georgy Papantoniou Wikimedia Commons

Strovolos’ historic centre is slated for a facelift after the municipal council approved the area’s redevelopment plans aimed at encouraging people to take it slow and relax.

According to Strovolos mayor Andreas Papaharalambous, work on the Slow City project is expected to start within 2021.

The aim of the Slow City- Slow your Senses project is to enable people to slow down and enjoy Strovolos’ historic centre.

“One thing the pandemic has taught us in a harsh way, is to rush less and live the moment, appreciating what is around us,” the mayor said.

He added that a slow city provides an opportunity to redefine public space, creating squares and spaces where one can walk and enjoy traditional architecture and the environment.

“The project has a purely anthropocentric character, is based on preserving the existing historical and environmental fabric, while providing better connectivity and highlighting special elements of the area,” the mayor said.

He said all Strovolos residents had identified the need to revitalise this special part of the capital, “the traditional core where the past meets the present, an area inextricably linked to the national martyr, Archbishop Kyprianos, a place that testifies to our history and culture.”

Archbishop Kyprianos was born in Strovolos in 1756 and was executed in 1821 in Nicosia along with three other bishops by the then Ottoman governor of the island due to the their involvement in the Greek Revolution against Ottoman rule.



Related posts

Akel marks WWII call to arms

Evie Andreou

Cyprus lagging in cultural spending

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Club that flouted protective measures to reopen

George Psyllides

Dherynia wants promotion of inland areas to attract visitors

Evie Andreou

Firefighting aircraft in training sorties (video)

Staff Reporter

Teenager wanted in school burglary

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign